Victim Identifed In Thief River Falls Fatal Fire

THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN — A suspect is now charged with second-degree murder and arson after an apartment fire in Thief River Falls.

Twenty three year old Alexandra Jo Ellingson died in the fire on the west side of town at 307 Arnold Avenue.

According to the medical examiner .. she died due to asphyxiation.

23-year old Devon Pulczinski, who is a renter, is being held in the Pennington County Jail on one million dollars bond.

The BCA and state Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

