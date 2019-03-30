Three Dead After Two Collisions Outside Tower City

TOWER CITY, ND (KFGO) - Three people are dead after two collisions west of Fargo late Friday night. The crashes happened on Cass County road 10, just east of Tower City. The state patrol says a 16-year-old girl driving an…
FARGO-- Grab your boots and head over to this year's PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Fargodome. The rodeo offers seven different events for the over 200 contestants participating. Brady Jandreau, who was injured nearly…
WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo officer has been demoted and suspended for driving under the influence. Sergeant Ryan Denis has been demoted from his supervising position to patrol officer. He will also serve a 15-day, unpaid suspension effective today.…