Three Dead After Two Collisions Outside Tower City

TOWER CITY, ND (KFGO) – Three people are dead after two collisions west of Fargo late Friday night. The crashes happened on Cass County road 10, just east of Tower City.

The state patrol says a 16-year-old girl driving an SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with a van.

The teenager was flown to Fargo with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the van, a 40-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 43-year-woman were killed.

Two passengers in the van, a man and a woman, were hurt.

Shortly after the first crash, a 37-year-old man from Utica, South Dakota, driving a pickup, crashed into the SUV.

He wasn’t hurt, but was arrested for DUI and having marijuana.

The crashes were reported shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The patrol, Cass, Ransom and Barnes County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Sanford Airmed, Casselton Ambulance and the Cass County Coroner.