Three Dead After Two Collisions Outside Tower City

TOWER CITY, ND (KFGO) – Three people are dead after two collisions west of Fargo late Friday night. The crashes happened on Cass County road 10, just east of Tower City.

The teenager was flown to Fargo with serious injuries.

The driver and two passengers in the van, a 40-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 43-year-woman were killed.

Two passengers in the van, a man and a woman, were hurt.

Shortly after the first crash, a 37-year-old man from Utica, South Dakota, driving a pickup, crashed into the SUV.

He wasn’t hurt, but was arrested for DUI and having marijuana.

The crashes were reported shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The patrol, Cass, Ransom and Barnes County Sheriff’s deputies responded along with Sanford Airmed, Casselton Ambulance and the Cass County Coroner.

