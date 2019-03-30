West Fargo VFW Hosts Successful Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day

The West Fargo VFW is celebrating Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day by bringing veterans together to talk and have lunch with others who have served

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day is a day that is important to those who served.

The West Fargo VFW is celebrating Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day by bringing veterans together to talk and have lunch with others who have served.

You may think the veterans have known each other for years, but the one thing that bonds them is their time in Vietnam.

“I’m appreciative of our government and our governor, for making sure that we do get recognized because we had such little support when we got home,” said VFW Organizational Representative William Tuff.

“When you’re around those guys you can say anything that other people probably wouldn’t understand, you can feel ways that people wouldn’t understand,” said Larry Reed, ex VP Vietnam Veterans of America. “But everyone’s basically feeling what you are, PTSD, age and orange whatever it is. That’s the main thing, getting together and getting to know these guys over here. ”

March 30th was nationally recognized as Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Day back in 2017 to show appreciation for those who served during the Vietnam War.

Tuff says, “What I’m here to celebrate, is time with my comrades and sisters because we were who we had as brothers and sisters and these are a great group of people and I’m here to celebrate with them.”

Today is a day of recognition for those who served in the Vietnam War. But for those who have served, it’s a day for comradery, sharing stories, and remembering those who were lost.

But for the veterans who served, they’re finally getting their welcome home.

Coming together with other veterans allows them to meet and talk with people who have had similar experiences.

Reed added, “I got here and met these guys and I thought, wow these guys have got the same problems I do. You know, I’m not the only around here that’s fuzzy in the head. So that’s the main thing, you know, we’re there for each other. We’re all brothers, even the guys in the service now, there bothers.”

It was hard for the vets to talk about their experiences, but there’s one thing they weren’t afraid to say out loud.

“To all the Vietnam veterans, welcome home brother,” Tuff said.

For more information about the West Fargo V–F–W and their events, click here.