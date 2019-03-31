Flood Warning Issued After Red River Hits Flood Stage In Fargo-Moorhead

The city of Fargo will hold another public flood meeting in the morning to give an update on scaled back operations

FARGO, ND — A flood warning is issued as the Red River reaches flood stage in Fargo-Moorhead.

The river hit minor flood stage of just over 18 feet early this afternoon.

It is forecast to keep rising to just under moderate flood stage near 25 feet by next Sunday.

To give you an idea of what that means, the city will see water in some parks and recreation areas but so far no significant flooding.

The perfect melt/thaw trend is expected to continue at least through late next week.

A flood warning is also out for the Red in Wahpeton and the Wild Rice in Abercrombie.