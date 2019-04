Man Arrested in High-Speed Chase in Grand Forks County

Police tried to pull over Michael Charboneau in East Grand Forks shortly after 3 a.m.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities arrest one man after leading them on a high speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

East Grand Forks Police tried pulling over 40-year-old Michael Charboneau for impaired driving around 3 this morning.

He took off, driving across the border into Grand Forks and then headed west towards Emerado.

At times, he drove more than 100 miles per hour.

His vehicle was eventually stopped with spike strips.

Charboneau had six outstanding warrants.