Deng Geu Intends to Transfer from NDSU Men’s Basketball Program

The upcoming seniors averaged 9.6 points per game in 2018-19

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU men’s basketball did not have any seniors on this year’s team, but it is not looking like everyone is coming back next season.

Deng Geu announced on twitter that he intends to transfer from the program.

The redshirt junior will be a grad transfer, meaning he won’t have to sit out a season. He did not say where he intends to go.

Coming off the bench, Geu averaged 18.3 minutes per game and 9.6 points.

His production greatly diminished down the stretch, where he averaged only 4.5 points per game during the final 11 contests.

There are four other Bison set to play their senior season next year.