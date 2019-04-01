FMBallet’s “Tribute” Pays Homage to Company’s Founders

The performance encompasses jazz, contemporary, classical ballet, and tap dance styles

FARGO, N.D. – FMBallet is gearing up for this year’s “Tribute” performance, a celebration of 40 years of dance in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Tribute pays homage to the company’s founders, Kathy and Eddie Gasper.

The performance encompasses jazz, contemporary, classical ballet, and tap dance styles.

The company’s artistic director, Matt Gasper, calls the performance something old, something new, and something true.

“We hope to continue Kathy and Eddie’s legacy, along with the dancers at FMBallet, to continue to build a strong, beautiful art culture here in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Gasper said.

You can catch Tribute this Saturday and Sunday at the Fargo Theatre.