FMBallet’s “Tribute” Pays Homage to Company’s Founders

The performance encompasses jazz, contemporary, classical ballet, and tap dance styles
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D. – FMBallet is gearing up for this year’s “Tribute” performance, a celebration of 40 years of dance in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Tribute pays homage to the company’s founders, Kathy and Eddie Gasper.

The performance encompasses jazz, contemporary, classical ballet, and tap dance styles.

The company’s artistic director, Matt Gasper, calls the performance something old, something new, and something true.

“We hope to continue Kathy and Eddie’s legacy, along with the dancers at FMBallet, to continue to build a strong, beautiful art culture here in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Gasper said.

You can catch Tribute this Saturday and Sunday at the Fargo Theatre.

Categories: Community, Entertainment, Local News
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Food Network’s Robert Irvine Coming to Fargo
Gavin DeGraw Scheduled to Play Fargo Theatre
“I Won’t Back Down: A Tribute to the L...
David Sedaris To Appear At Fargo Theatre In 2019

You Might Like

Minnesota Governor Signs "Snow Day Relief" Bill Into Law

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signing the "Snow Day Relief" bill passed by the legislature The bill was passed last week to allow school districts to count cold or snow days as instructional days, so they aren't penalized…