Minnesota Governor Signs “Snow Day Relief” Bill Into Law

ST. PAUL, MN — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signing the “Snow Day Relief” bill passed by the legislature

The bill was passed last week to allow school districts to count cold or snow days as instructional days, so they aren’t penalized for keeping students safe.

“This was a compromise there was some issues to be worked out in making sure we were looking back at local control and that we were taking into consideration a fairly wide variety of opinions,” said the governor.

Minnesota normally requires public schools to hold 165 days of classes per academic year, or they could lose state aid.

This bill will let districts off the hook for this year only.