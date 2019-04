CP Rail Bed Washes Out Near Valley City

The washout occurred Saturday.

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. – A rail bed about a mile south of Bald Hill Dam washed out after a frozen culvert was unable to release a large body of water that backed up on the side of a hill.

A contractor and crews from Canadian Pacific Railway worked for more than 24 hours to repair the washout and reopened the rail line northwest of Valley City on Sunday.