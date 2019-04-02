House Democrats Add To Walz’s Transportation Budget, Senate Republicans Vote Down Tax Increases

Democratic governor's proposals include a 20 cent gas tax increase

ST. PAUL, MN — Democrats who control the Minnesota House unveil a transportation budget expanding on Gov. Tim Walz’s spending and taxing proposals.

At the same time, a Republican-controlled Senate committee votes down his transportation tax increases.

The House Democratic transportation budget mostly mirror’s the Democratic governor’s proposals, including a 20 cent gas tax increase.

There are some differences on license tab fee increases.

The Senate transportation committee later voted along party lines against a bill that broke out the governor’s transportation tax proposals from his spending plan for roads, bridges and transit.

Gov. Walz will deliver his first State of the State address from the Minnesota State Capitol House Chamber at 7 p.m. Wednesday.