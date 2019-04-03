Celine Dion is Bringing Her Courage World Tour to the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. – Celine Dion is bringing her Courage World Tour to the Fargodome on October 30th.

It’s her first time touring the U.S. in more than 10 years. The five-time Grammy-winner announced the tour during an event at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world. I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album coming later this year,” Dion said.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 11th at 10:00 A.M. at the Fargodome box office, fargodome.com or by calling 855-694-6367.

Members of TeamCeline will have access to a presale on Monday April 8th.

American Express card members can buy tickets from Monday, April 8th at 10:00 am through Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 pm.

All online ticket orders come with a CD copy of Celine’s new album set to come out in the fall.

If you’re not able to get tickets to the Fargo show, Celine will also be playing the Target Center in Minneapolis on November 1st.