Children of Mandan Murder Victims Start GoFundMe Fundraiser

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) _The children of Lois and William Cobb, two of the victims of the devastating murders at RJR Maintenance and Management have started a GoFundMe to help pay for travel and funeral expenses.

The North Dakota business where an owner and three employees were found dead has reopened with a police presence, though police still haven’t said what caused their deaths.

The bodies were discovered early Monday at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, a city just outside Bismarck. Police have classified the case as a “multiple homicide,” but police haven’t said how the four died or identified a suspect.

The people found dead were Robert Fakler , who co-owned the property management company, along with employees Adam Fuehrer, Lois Cobb and her husband, Bill Cobb.

Fakler’s wife and company co-owner Jackie Fakler returned to work Wednesday as a police officer monitored the parking lot. She and other workers declined comment, saying they were dealing with a difficult time.

On its Facebook page, the company thanked the community for its “generosity and support.”

The children of Lois and William Cobb started a GoFundMe page to help the family financially.

The posted the following statement along with a request to raise $100,000 dollars.

This is the last thing we ever wanted to do.. Never in a million years do you think something like this would happen. On April 1st our lives were changed forever. Our parents who cherished life, each other & their children/grandchildren lost their lives to a senseless act. All donations will be to help cover any memorial services & to help their children travel & get through this tough time while we’re all out of work & 1000 miles away from home. This is a tragedy no one can ever prepare for. We thank you all in advance for any kind of prayers & help you can contribute to this confusing time. Tyler, Amy, Briann & Todd.