Fargo Native Chosen to Lead Blue Angels

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo native has been chosen to lead the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron.
Commander Brian Kesselring will serve as Commanding Officer and Flight Leader for the 2020 and 2021 Blue Angels air show seasons.
Kesselring’s previous assignments include four squadron tours, where he flew the F/A-18 Hornet and deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Inherent Resolve.
Kesselring holds bachelor’s degrees in physics, mathematics and business administration from Concordia College and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the U.S. Naval War College.
As the Blue Angels’ commanding officer, Kesselring will lead a squadron of 141 personnel and serve as the demonstration flight leader, flying the #1 jet.
The Blue Angels perform for 11 million people annually across the United States, and are scheduled to perform 56 shows in 29 locations for the 2020 season.
