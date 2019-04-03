Fargo Special Education Professional Receives Support Staff of the Year Award

She's worked in the school district for 20 years

FARGO, N.D. — After 20 years of working in the Fargo School District, a special education staff member is finally being rewarded.

When paraprofessional Sue Brenneman was called for an emergency meeting, she didn’t know what was in store when staff told her it was in the basement of Agassiz Campus.

She then found out she is receiving this year’s Support Staff of the Year Award, and she says she is glad she is getting recognition for her work in the schools.

“It’s quite an honor to be noticed for all the things that I do,” Brenneman said.

Brenneman’s colleagues and family are all there to support her, and she says she couldn’t have won this annual award without their help.

“It’s a great honor, and I thank my family and friends and coworkers for everything I do,” Brenneman said.

Even though Brenneman says she doesn’t really like surprises, she also says she was happy that her family came down to see her get this achievement.

This is the sixth year the district has given out the award.