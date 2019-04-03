Gophers’ Amir Coffey declares for 2019 NBA Draft

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 23: Amir Coffey #5 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – Minnesota Gophers standout Amir Coffey is spreading his wings to the NBA.

The junior announced on his Instagram that he is declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft.

“The news is correct,” wrote Coffey. “I will be entering the 2019 NBA Draft. The timing felt right after our successful season. I’d like to thank my family, the fans and all my supporters.”

The Hopkins native he was the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.6 points per game. The 6 foot, 8 inch guard scored at least 30 points in a game three times this season, all games the Gophers won. He scored 18 points in Minnesota’s 86-76 first round NCAA Tournament win over Louisville in Des Moines, Iowa. He scored 27 in the 70-50 loss to Michigan State.

Coffey was named to the All-Freshman Team in the Big Ten two years ago and was poised to have a big sophomore season before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Coffey scored 31 points in Minnesota’s 62-50 win at Northwestern, then followed it up with 32 points in a Senior Night win over Purdue that essentially solidified an NCAA Tournament bid for the Gophers this season.

While Coffey is testing the NBA Draft waters, he is not necessarily forgoing his final year of college eligibility. He will be working with an agent provided by the NCAA to get evaluations on his NBA Draft stock.

Coffey has until May 29 to decide if he wants to stay in the NBA Draft process, or return for his senior season with the Gophers. His father, former Gophers legend Richard Coffey, said during the season the plan all along was for Amir to test the NBA Draft process after the season.

Coffey helped lead the Gophers to a 22-14 record and the program‘s second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.

Minnesota has not had a player drafted to the NBA since Kris Humphries in 2004.