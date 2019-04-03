ND Republican House Members Protest Hindu Leader Offering Prayer

Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, offered mantra's as the guest chaplain in the House on Tuesday.

BISMARCK, N.D.- Some Republican North Dakota House members protested the daily opening floor session prayer by a global Hindu and interfaith leader

He delivered the prayer in the Senate on Monday without incident.

Lutheran pastor and freshman Rep. Jeff Hoverson of Minot sat at the back of the chamber to “protest” the prayer.

A few other lawmakers also stood or sat at the back of the chamber during the prayer.

Hoverson says he didn’t want to pray to a “false god.”

He says he met with Zed prior to floor session to tell him his protest “was nothing personal.”

It is not the first time non-Christian prayers have been delivered at the legislature.

In years past, Jewish rabbis, a Muslim cleric and Native Americans have presented invocations.

The Senate and House convene daily with a prayer by the chamber’s guest chaplains.

-0-

Representative Jeff Hoverson’s letter to Legislative Management:

One of the things I have really appreciated is having Chaplains for prayer, openness to sing songs that reflect the God of our NO Constitution. In the preamble, we are grateful to Almighty God for our blessings. This God, was the Judeo-Christian God; as was the religion of our US Constitution. For these reasons, I am saddened that a Hindu was invited from California to attempt to lead us in prayer. I am not aware of ANY Hindu’s in the House. North Dakota is tied with South Dakota for church attendance in churches that believe that Jesus Christ is the ONLY way of salvation. Please, I would respectfully ask that you honor our constitution and traditions in North Dakota. It took many of us by surprise and, I believe, was unfair. I am available for question or comment. Thank you. With all JH Romans 1:16