NDSU Receivers Benefiting from Multiple Quarterbacks in Spring Practice

Tight end Ben Ellefson says it makes them better having to adjust to different guys

FARGO. N.D. — Four spring practices down for the bison football team, and they have 10 to go, plus the modified spring game.

There is still no update on the quarterback situation as four guys compete for the starting job.

Last year there were six returning starters on offense, but there are only three starters returning on that side of the ball as the team said goodbye to its largest senior class ever.

Tight end Ben Ellefson is one of the guys trying to adjust to a new signal caller.

Although his job is tougher since he has to adjust to all four of them, he says ultimately it makes him better at his job.

“They don’t all throw the same,” Ellefson said. “They all have their own nuances and tendencies and things like that, even within the cadence. Being able to hear all of those different things definitely sets you up for success later.”

The other returning offensive starters besides Ellefson are offensive linemen Dillon Radunz and Zack Johnson.