MnDOT announces 221 road, bridge projects for 2019

– It’s construction season in Minnesota. Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday 221 state road and bridge projects that will be worked on across the state in 2019.

Some of the projects are already underway. Motorists are advised to watch for orange cones throughout the spring, summer and fall and to check 511mn.org for up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions.

Here is a look at some of the projects taking place throughout the state:

KVRR Viewing Area

Highway 75: Urban reconstruct and flood mitigation in Hendrum and Halstad.

I-94 Alexandria to Garfield: Concrete resurface approximately 6 miles from Highway 29 near Alexandria to Highway 114 near Garfield, replace eastbound I-94 bridge over Lake Latoka, Lake Latoka Rest Area closed during construction.

Twin Cities

I-35W Minnesota River Bridge replacement: Replace bridge and pavement between Cliff Rd. and 106th St., raise I-35W out of the floodplain and improve pedestrian access across the river.

I-35W to Crosstown: Replace and improve bridges and pavement on I-35W from 46th St. to 11th Ave, Highway 65 from 26th St. to 15th St., and I-94 from Nicollet Ave. to Park Ave. Build new MnPASS lane, Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit Station, improve access to Lake Street Business District, noise and safety improvements.

I-35 split in Forest Lake: Repave six miles from just south of the I-35 split to north of Highway 8 at the Chisago/Washington county line, repair three bridges.

I-694/94/494 interchange: Replace and widen northbound and southbound interchange bridges, repair pavement, build new auxiliary lanes, buffer lanes and reconstruct ramp.

North

I-35 Snake River: Construct four new bridges at Snake River at Highway 70 and County Road 7 near Pine City, resurface seven miles.

Highway 65 Sandy River: Resurface approximately 16 miles from Sandy River to Highway 100, repair or replace several culverts and make accessibility improvements at the Big Sandy Lake Overlook.

Highway 65 Aitkin/Itasca counties: Resurface approximately 25 miles from Highway 200 to Highway 169 near Pengilly.

Central

I-94 Monticello: Reconstruct and improve 14 miles in Monticello from Highway 25 to Highway 24; add lanes, new pavements, reconstruct bridges and safety improvements.

improvements. I-94 Albertville: Reconstruct 6 miles near Albertville Highway 241 to County Road 19; add lanes, new pavement, reconstruct bridges and safety improvements.

South