Grand Forks & East Grand Forks Close Park, Trail & Bridge Due to Rising Water

Grand Forks closes the lower areas of Lincoln Drive Park and pedestrian bridges due to rising flood waters.

The rest of the Greenway remains open, but some areas along it will be closed because of water.

East Grand Forks officials have closed the north end pedestrian bridge of the Greenway trail system in preparation for high water. They have removed the railing and ask the public to stay away.

The Greenway trail passing underneath Demers Avenue has also been closed.