Mandan Business Fondly Remembers Owner, Employees Killed

MANDAN, N.D. – The owner of RJR Maintenance and Management mourns the loss of her husband and three employees after they were killed at the business on Monday.

Jackie Fakler thanks the community for their support, police for their hard work investigating the homicides.

She describes 42–year–old Adam Fuehrer as a quiet and loyal family man.

She calls 50–year–old Bill Cobb a true cowboy whose dedication can’t be replaced.

Fakler says Lois Cobb was a joy, greeting everyone with “You Are My Sunshine.” She and her husband Bill just bought their dream farm last December.

Fakler fought back tears while talking about her husband Robert.

“My kiss in the morning to wake me up. The best father to his kids, a great son to his mom, and the grandchildren will be missing their papa. All of them: Adam, Bill, Lois and Robert would be proud of the RJR family right now,” Fakler said.

You can watch the full press conference below.