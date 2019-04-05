NDSU Theatre Students Put on Performances of “Tuck Everlasting”

They've been rehearsing since February

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU theatre students are putting on four performances of the musical Tuck Everlasting.

The musical, which is based on the classic children’s novel, tells the story of Winnie Foster who comes across the Tuck family that stumbled upon the secret of eternal life.

Winnie has to protect the Tucks from those who would do anything to live forever.

Students have been rehearsing since February.

“Getting to play an 11–year–old is fun because 11–year–olds are so childish obviously, and I am in college. So I just get to run around and have fun the whole time. I’m super excited,” Karine Otteson, who plays Winne, said.

The last show will be Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at NDSU’s Festival Concert Hall.