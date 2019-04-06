Concordia Holds Relay for Life to Raise Money for the Fight Against Cancer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College is bringing the community together to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Relay for Life is a 12-hour event, and all money raised will go towards the American Cancer Society.

The goal is to get to $35,000.

Over three hundred people are taking part. There are all sorts of games and activities, from volleyball to bean bag toss.

People can also make luminarias to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

“This raises money for cancer research, helps cancer patients go through treatment, travel expenses. I think it’s very important to raise cancer awareness and to just help the battle and find a cure,” Amelia Amon, president of Concordia chapter of Colleges Against Cancer, said.

The event runs until midnight.