Kid’s Fest Brings Kids and Community Together Through Fun Activities

April 8th through the 12th is Week of the Young Child and the Clay County Early Childhood Initiative is celebrating with Kid's Fest, a day of activities for kids to have fun and learn about their community

MOORHEAD, MINN. — Kid’s Fest is back at Moorhead Center Mall and what better way to celebrate week of the young child than by bringing young children together to have some fun.

April 8th through the 12th is Week of the Young Child and the Clay County Early Childhood Initiative is celebrating with Kid’s Fest, a day of activities for kids to have fun and learn about their community.

This is the sixth annual Kid’s fest at the Moorhead center mall where kids can participate in a free day of activities, including bouncy houses, face painting, and balloon animal making.

Although the day is filled with fun activities, kids can also meet with local law enforcement and get their teeth and vision checked for free.

“This community values young families and children,” says Carolyn Strnad, Clay County Early Childhood Initiative coordinator. “I hope that they get some educational pieces out of it. For some kids, having their teeth checked and vision checked is huge because it’s not something that they’ve done before.”

Aside from the free checkups, Strnad says Kid’s Fest is also a good way to get kids and their parents out of the house and into the community.

While kids enjoyed all of the activities, their parents enjoyed seeing their kids having fun and interacting with members of the community.

“My favorite was getting my face painted because it’s so fun,” said 5-year-old Mckenna Meis. “Because you get to pick your own thing and they make it and it feels funny and tickles.”

“I saw the tooth fairy and I got some strawberry vitamins on my tooths (teeth),” said 2-year-old Calliope Hoalcraft.

Carolyn says it’s great for Kids and their families to come together in one place to celebrate, have fun and learn about the community.

“We love it. We just love to see all the kids and the families out here. We have families that have come every year, and of course every year we get new families as well. There’s nothing more joyful than seeing kids having fun,” added Strnad.

No other activities are scheduled for week of the young child, but for more information about the Clay County Early Childhood Initiative, click here.