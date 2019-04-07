Bike Sharing Stations Open for Another Riding Season

Fargo's 10 sharing stations are open for bike rentals

FARGO, N.D. — The warmer weather outside is getting people thinking about riding their bikes, and Great Rides Bike Share is helping that kind of thinking.

Great Rides is now opening its 10 sharing stations across Fargo.

People can rent a bike and ride around for just $4 an hour every day.

Director of operations Dylan Ramstad Skoyles says he hopes to have a big number of riders despite opening the system later than expected.

“We expect a lot of people to come out and ride throughout the year,” Ramstad Skoyles said. “We have the most rides per bike per day of any of the BCycle vendors in the country, so we’ve kind of put Fargo on the map for that, and we don’t expect any change from that.”

Four of the stations are on the campus of North Dakota State University, while the other six are located in downtown Fargo.

Great Rides estimates about 100,000 riders use the stations every year.