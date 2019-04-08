Cass County Shares Emergency Flood Measures at Fargo Flood Meeting

County staff and the National Guard are working to deliver sandbags

CASS COUNTY– Cass County is not pulling back on its flood protection planning in the slightest.

Cass County engineer, Jason Benson, shared the county’s emergency measures at Monday morning’s weekly Fargo flood meeting.

The county produced 100,000 sandbags.

60,000 were delivered and 40,000 are ready for back up.

County staff and the National Guard are working to deliver the bags.

“Right now, a lot of areas that are flooded, it’s hard to even get in,” Benson said. “Every flood is different. This flood has been that way as well.”

The county also delivered nearly 40,000 empty sandbags and sand from trucks to areas in Cass County.