Dilworth Police Officer Hurt in Head-On Crash, Returns to Shift

DILWORTH, Minn. – A Dilworth Police officer is the definition of dedication.

Officer Elias Hoversten’s squad car was hit head–on. He went to the hospital and then returned to work.

Chief Ty Sharpe says Officer Hoversten suffered a twisted arm, cracked neck, hurt his knee and received chemical burns.

On its Facebook page, the department says “They build them tough in the Midwest. No, not the car. We mean Officer Hoversten.”