Grant Olson Brings Experience as Former Bison Player to First Season as NDSU Linebackers Coach

Olson spent the last two seasons as Indiana State's Linebacker coach

FARGO, N.D. — Grant Olson is back at his alma mater coaching the linebackers.

“Being back in the bubble, being back in the same meeting rooms that I had meetings in, the same practice fields, same locker room, I’m very comfortable and confident,” Olson said. “I enjoy being back.”

Olson’s message to his players is twofold.

“Understanding the guys who came before us. Understanding the expectations of the position in terms of how we play,” Olson said. “Two is being familiar with the schemes. I know how we practice and what the expectations are on day-to-day level. I know how the meetings are going to operate. I understand their schedule. What their day is like going to classes, going to lift, then coming to meetings. Having an understanding of what are players go through helps me coach them better.

Just six practices into spring, Olson has already made an impact on his linebacker core.

“He brings a different energy to the meeting room and to the practice field everyday. He’s very personable and we all seem to get along really well with him whether that’s on or off the field,” linebacker Jaxon Brown said. “He’s always got a lot of energy.”

What has Olson enjoyed most about coaching his new guys?

“I just appreciate the fact that they’ve bought in. Every position has bought in to the new coaches and new faces that are in front of the room and that’s not easy,” Olson said. “That’s just something where the character of these guys on the team allows you to go through a coaching change and still be able to win a national championship. Not every program can do that, its pretty special with NDSU doing it twice now.

The first time you get to see Olson on the sidelines? The spring game on April 26.