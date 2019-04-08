Moorhead’s Hegg Becomes Finalist for HS Play of the Winter

KVRR is bracketing off the top high school plays from the winter

FARGO, N.D. — The KVRR Sports team is celebrating the top plays of the winter, presented by Chris Heise.

Last week, Grant Slukynsky became a finalist for his great play for Warroad boys hockey.

This week, Moorhead’s Quentin Hegg joins Slukynsky by stealing the rock going behind the back to beat the defender and finishing the layup.

The final vote for the play of the week will be revealed on Friday’s Sports Extra.