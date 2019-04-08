ND Senate Approves Bill Decriminalizing Recreational Marijuana

The Senate and House will have a meeting for a final version of the bill before it goes to Gov. Doug Burgum

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota senators approve a bill which would decriminalize recreational marijuana.

That means anyone who smokes marijuana or is found in possession of less than a half-ounce would only have to pay a $250 fine and could avoid prison time. The bill would also lower the penalty for anyone found with marijuana smoking devices to a $100 fine. The bill passed the Senate in a 37-10 vote, after Fargo Republican Senator Kristin Roers introduced the amendment proposal to the floor.

“One of the things that we heard very loudly from the attorney general is that the worst thing we can do this year is nothing. And so we do need to do something,” Roers said.

Senator Roers says she doesn’t believe “a small trace of marijuana should follow someone for the rest of their life.”

The House and Senate will consider a final version of the bill before it can go to Governor Burgum’s desk.