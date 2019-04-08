Website Shows All Major Road Projects In Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County

Southwest Metro Work Zones has information on which roads are closed and the work that is being done

FARGO, ND — There are a number of major road construction projects this year in Cass County.

Now you can get an update on each project on one website.

Southwest Metro Work Zones has information on which roads are closed and the work that is being done.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation Fargo District, Cass County, City of Fargo and City of West Fargo have improvement projects stretching from the I-94 interchange in West Fargo to the County Road 17/76th Avenue roundabout.

Find a link to the website here.