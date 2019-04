UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored to 435 Cass County Electric Customers

The cause is unknown at this time.

FARGO, ND — UPDATE: All customers have had power restored as of 12:54 pm.

The cause of the outage is still being determined.

(Original Story)

An estimated 435 Cass County Electric Cooperative (CCEC) customers along 45th St are currently experiencing a power outage.

Crews have been contacted and dispatched and are working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

Updates will be issued as more information is received.