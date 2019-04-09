Fargo And West Fargo Fire Will Share Fire Response

Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says it the first of its kind in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – With all the major road construction getting underway in the southwest metro, there are concerns about blocked routes hampering fire departments running into delays on calls on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo and Sheyenne Street in West Fargo.

The fire departments in both cities have worked on a response plan.

Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says it the first of its kind in North Dakota.

Dirksen says he and West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller have worked with city attorneys to come up an Automatic Aid Agreement.

If needed, it would would send Fargo fire trucks into West Fargo and West Fargo fire trucks into Fargo.

The agreement will be in place until November 1st.

Dirksen says while plans have been made to have detour routes for emergency response, analysis indicated a more rapid response resulting from the plan would be best.