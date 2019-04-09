NDSU’s Olson Implementing Changes to Linebacker Group

Olson returns to NDSU after playing for Bison from 2010-2013

FARGO, N.D. — Grant Olson is the new face behind the North Dakota State linebacking corps. He’s not exactly a new face after his time playing with North Dakota State, but now he can put his own touch on the position group.

Current linebacker Jabril Cox is getting more reps at the Will linebacker position, while converted safety Jaxon Brown can be seen more playing on the outside in a Sam role. Only six practices in, there is still more to be determined but Olson has an idea of where he wants to be at the end of spring.

“At the end of spring ball, I want to see us have a great understanding of one’s to two, threes and fours. I want us to have a great understanding of our scheme,” Olson said. “I want to see us playing hard but I just want to see us get lined up and playing fast. If were doing those to things were going to be really happy with the fact that we have depth and going into next season were going to be ready because injuries happen and we have to have back ups and guys ready to go.”

Spring practice ends with the Green and Gold game on April 26th.