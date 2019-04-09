Two-Day-Old Calf Saved From Flood Waters, Reunited With Mother

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — In the nearly 30 years a sergeant has been with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, he says he’s never seen a cow need rescuing.

But that all changed yesterday as we first showed you last night.

The Water Operations Team was called to save a two-day-old calf after it was stranded on a section of a local rancher’s farm. Authorities say the water was three to four feet deep. Officials recommend getting your animals to higher ground if there’s a chance you will be affected by flooding.

“If they know they’re going to be evacuating their homes, look at taking the animals to a boarding facility just for the temporary time. We’re hoping the water that has closed off will recede relatively quickly. We are seeing that already,” said Sgt. Kelly McLean, with the Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office.

The calf was safely returned to its mother.