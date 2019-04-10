Former White Earth Secretary-Treasurer Running For Tribal Chairperson

Tara Mason is among 15 candidates running for the position

WHITE EARTH RESERVATION, MN — The woman involved in at-times heated debates at the White Earth Tribal Council is now running to become tribal chairperson.

Former White Earth Secretary-Treasurer Tara Mason is among 15 candidates running for the position in a special primary election on June 4.

The winner will serve the remaining term of Chairman Terry Tibbets who passed away last month.

He was elected to a four-year term in 2016.

Last year, Mason was accused of spending millions of dollars on the failed Star Lake Casino project.

White Earth was urged to turn over documents to the FBI for a criminal investigation.