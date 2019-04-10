Homeward Animal Shelter Raises Money for Spay-Neuter Services

The shelter is expecting 500 people to attend its 5th annual spaghetti lunch on Thursday

FARGO, N.D. – Homeward Animal Shelter is looking for your help to raise money for its spay-neuter services.

The shelter is hosting its 5th Annual Spay-ghetti lunch event on Thursday from 11am to 1pm.

You can enjoy a spaghetti meal while donating a suggested $10 to the shelter’s fund.

The shelter is expecting around 500 people to attend.

You do not have to purchase a ticket in advance.

“It feels great knowing that we are doing our part right here right in our community to help more animals from becoming homeless and just spreading the awareness of spaying and neutering pets and how many benefits that does have,” Homeward Animal Shelter marketing director Heather Klefstad said.

The shelter says spaying or neutering your pet also provides health benefits.

The event is being held at Fargo’s Holiday Inn.

Click here to donate directly to Homeward Animal Shelter’s spay-neuter services fund.