UND Football Looks to Add Depth on Defense as Spring Practices Wrap Up

On Wednesday, the Fighting Hawks held their final spring practice before Friday's Spring Game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football held its final practice before the team’s spring game on Friday.

The past month and a half of spring ball has given the Fighting Hawks a chance to check out how some of the new and young guys will fit in with the team next season.

This is especially true on defense where the hawks are hoping to add depth to the their secondary and defensive line.

The coaches are making sure they give guys as many opportunities as possible to get on the field and prove that they can contribute.

“I like our effort,” defensive coordinator Eric Schmidt said. “Our execution is still something we need to work on, especially guys that haven’t taken a lot of reps in the past. That for sure has been our focus in the last week or so, really trying to get those guys as many reps as we can and trying to get a good evaluation on them so that we can set a depth chart going into the summer.”

The Hawks’ spring game is on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the High Performance Center.