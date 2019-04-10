UND President Likely Headed to University of Colorado

Mark Kennedy issued a message to UND faculty and staff, saying he will visit the Colorado campuses later this month before the board of regents makes a formal appointment.

GRAND FORKS (KFGO KNOX) – University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy says he’s the only finalist for president of the University of Colorado system.

Kennedy says he is sorry to leave UND. In the meantime, he says he remains devoted to his role as UND president, which he has held since July 2016.

Colorado’s current president is retiring after 11 years on the job.

Kennedy is a Minnesota native and former congressman.