You’ll Be Able To Give To Veterans Group On North Dakota Tax Forms

BISMARCK, ND — Governor Doug Burgum signs a bill to allow North Dakotans to contribute to the Veterans Postwar Trust Fund while doing their taxes.

You’ll find a box starting on next year’s state income tax form to make a contribution.

The fund assists qualifying veterans and their eligible dependents with unmet medical needs, including dentures, eyeglasses and hearing aids.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, a Democrat from Fargo and cosponsored by five military veterans in the House and Senate.