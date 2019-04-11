Community Donates to Homeward Animal Shelter’s Spay-Neuter Fund

People donated a suggested $10 while enjoying a spaghetti meal at the shelter's event

FARGO, N.D. – Homeward Animal Shelter invites the community to raise money for its spay-neuter services fund with an annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls lunch.

People donated a suggested $10 while enjoying a spaghetti meal at the shelter’s spay-ghetti event.

Proceeds allow Homeward to spay or neuter the rescue animals before getting adopted.

The shelter’s operations director says the lunch aligns with their mission of rescuing animals and finding them new homes.

“It’s amazing to see the support that we get from our community,” Homeward Animal Shelter operations director Heather Clyde said. “We’ve been doing this for a few years now and the first year we only had 100 or 150 people show up and each year it continues to grow and grow. It’s exciting to see more and more people coming out each year and seeing the support that our community is giving us and our animals.”