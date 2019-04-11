I-29 Closed From Fargo to Sioux Falls, SD, EB I-94 Reopen Near Barnesville

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border.

I-29 is also closed from Brookings, South Dakota to the North Dakota border.

Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton is also shut down.

NDDOT says blowing snow is creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

No travel is advised on the following highways in Grant and Douglas Counties in Minnesota:

Interstate 94 from the Otter Tail/Grant County line to Osakis

Highway 27 from Hoffman to I-94

Highway 29 from Parkers Prairie to Highway 55

Highway 54 from Highway 79 to Highway 27

Highway 55 from Barrett to Hoffman

Highway 59 from Elbow Lake to Highway 27

Highway 79 from Elbow Lake to I-94

Highway 78 from I-94 to the Otter Tail/Douglas County line

Highway 114 from I-94 to Highway 55

I94 EB mp30 (east of Barnesville) jackknifed semi blocking both lanes. EB traffic being rerouted off at Barnesville exits (no inj) pic.twitter.com/IKr38X6a1r — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) April 11, 2019

Eastbound I-94 was closed between exits 24 and 32 near Barnesville due to a jackknifed semi Thursday afternoon.

