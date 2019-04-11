Poor Conditions Lead to Interstates Shutting Down & No Travel Advisories

FARGO, N.D. – This latest snowstorm is already causing some major problems across the region.

It seems winter does not want to leave us yet and it is looking more like a winter wonderland out here rather than April 11th. And while we are not technically meeting the requirements for a blizzard it is still very rough going.

The snow has been coming down in droves since noon and it hasn’t taken long for the effects from this storm to be felt and slow down traffic.

Those conditions are bad enough to close I-29 from Grand Forks to Sioux Falls. I-94 is also closed from Jamestown to east of Alexandria, Minnesota to the West Union exit. There is no travel advised for almost all of west central Minnesota as well. That includes I-94 from Clearwater to Moorhead.

Snow covering state and county roads has made driving conditions in some areas impossible.

“Yeah driving is terrible. Going down I-94 you’re going to be lucky to get faster than 30 miles per hour. Can’t see, slippery, it’s terrible,” Concordia College student Ben Zeipelt said.

Eastbound I-94 near Barnesville was shut down earlier Thursday afternoon because of a jackknifed semi and has reopened.

With all the interstates closed, that moves traffic to city streets. It’s backed up and very slow going on Main Avenue in Fargo and Moorhead.

As of 4:30 PM Minnesota had 262 reported accidents. If you don’t have to go out, don’t. If you are out driving take it extra slow.