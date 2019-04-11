West Fargo Officers First In Department To Receive Medal of Valor

Brock Ackerman and David Todd were awarded for pulling a man out of his burning apartment in late February

Officers Brock Ackerman and David Todd

WEST FARGO, ND — Brock Ackerman and David Todd are the first two West Fargo police officers to receive the Medal of Valor.

It is awarded to officers who go above and beyond the call of duty involving substantial risk to their life.

Ackerman and Todd were awarded for pulling a man out of his burning apartment in late February.

Officer Matthew Oldham assisted in getting them out of the apartment.

The man was taken to a hospital but died a few days later.

Oldham was awarded a Commendable Service Award for his actions.

Todd is the son of Fargo Police Chief David Todd.