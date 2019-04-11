Woman Who Walked Away From Transitional Living Center Found In Mahnomen County

Police had believed she may be in the Mahnomen or Ogema area

UPDATE: Authorities from the White Earth Tribal Police Department and the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office have located Elizabeth Barr.

**Original Story Below**

FARGO, ND — Police in Fargo are looking for a woman who left Centre Inc. in Fargo.

Elizabeth Barr left the transitional living center yesterday where she has been serving out a criminal sentence.

Police believe she may be in the Mahnomen or Ogema area.

They say attempts to locate her by using cell phone data has been unsuccessful.

If you have any information as to where Barr may be located, you’re encouraged to contact authorities.