Coach of the Week: Central Cass Softball’s Scott Kost

Central Cass is eager to get the season rolling to defend its Class-B State Title

CASSELTON, N.D. — A mid-April blizzard is delaying Spring sports in North Dakota.

Central Cass is eager to get back on the diamond to defend its 2018 Class-B state title.

The Squirrels picked up a win against Kindred before the storm this week, thanks in part to their turf field.

Head coach Scott Kost is in his eighth season as head coach, and in six of the previous seven of them, his team made it to the title game.

He is the KVRR Coach of the Week