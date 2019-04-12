Former NDSU Coach Babich Back in Fargo

Babich Coached the Bison from 1997-2002

FARGO, N.D. — Former NDSU head coach and current Buffalo Bills linebackers coach, Bob Babich, is back in Fargo to speak with the Bison. Even with Babich leaving for the NFL in 2002, his Bison pride is still close to his heart.

“Anytime they’re on T.V, we watch them. We follow the scores. I coached a couple players in the NFL who are Bison with Kyle Emanuel and Ramon Humber,” Babich said. “They always kept me up with what’s going on. My son, Bobby, being a former Bison. His wife is a former Bison basketball player. We’re Bison fans.”

Babich had not been back to Fargo since former NDSU and current Wyoming coach Craig Bohl roamed the sidelines at the Fargo Dome. upon his return, Babich did not hold back about what the program still means to him.

“They’re the best ever. 7 out of 8 championships,” Babich said. “I always believed North Dakota State is one of the best in the country with the best following and the best fans.”

Babich said what has made the program so successful since he left is the way every player approaches the game.

“The players from the time that I was here to this moment right now they do everything the right way,” Babich said. “They’re excellent football players, but they do it in a disciplined manner. They do things right on and off the field.

Babich was originally scheduled to be the Keynote speaker at NDSU’s Coaches Clinic this weekend, but was cancelled due to the weather.