Play of the Winter Finalists

Warroad and Moorhead Battle it out for the DJ Colter Play of the Winter

FARGO, N.D. — It is time for the final round of the DJ Colter high school play of the winter. There was one hockey play and one basketball play chosen from the semifinal rounds.

The first play comes from Warroad hockey. Grant Slukynsky makes a sweet move and goes five hole for the score.

The second finalist comes on the court from Moorhead. Quentin Hegg gets the steal, goes behind the back and takes it to the basket.

Both plays are great, but which is better? That is for you to decide. Vote on our website poll and our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be announced on Monday and will be crowned the best play of the season.