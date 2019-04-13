95.9 KRFF Holds 24-Hour Vinylthon

The event is in conjunction with Record Store Day

FARGO, N.D. — A local radio station is having a 24-hour Vinylthon in conjunction with Record Store Day.

95.9 is playing old school vinyl records all day. Vinylthon brings awareness to community and college radio stations across the country.

KRFF is representing the Fargo area.

DJ’s say vinyl is becoming trendy again because of the quality.

“I hope they listen in, they tune in, and they support local radio. Vinyl is very special. There’s something unique about the sound and the quality, like if you’ve been listening today, you can hear it, you can feel it, it’s just thicker, it’s richer, it’s different,” Lorraine Lubka said.

Listeners can also donate to Vinylthon which grants funds to stations for equipment. The event ends at midnight.