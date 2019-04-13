“Neither Wolf Nor Dog,” A Film About Native American Life, Opens at West Acres Cinema

It's adapted from a novel by Minnesota author Kent Nerburn

FARGO, N.D. — A movie adapted from a novel by Minnesota author Kent Nerburn opens at West Acres Cinema.

The film Neither Wolf Nor Dog tells the story of a white author who gets sucked into the world of contemporary Native American life by a 95–year old Lakota elder.

The movie has been in two hundred theaters across the U.S. and the director, Steven Lewis Simpson, says the story has had a strong emotional impact on audiences.

“It has a kind of very deep impact on a lot of people. I think it bridges a lot of gaps between people’s understanding of each other, generationally so, culturally so, a lot of different things,” he said.

For a list of showtimes, click here.