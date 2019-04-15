Take a Ride: Cass County Flooding From the Air

CASS COUNTY, ND – Flooding in the Red River Valley from 1,600 feet.
Video includes Fargo-Moorhead and areas in Georgetown, Shelly and Halstad.
KVRR Reporter Danielle Church covers the flooding from the air with Civil Air Patrol pilot Chad Smith.
Catch her complete story tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.
The Civil Air Patrol has a crew and aircraft stationed in Fargo and doing CAP Missions to support the 2019 Spring Flooding.
Their missions include flying over affected areas along the Red River, observations of ice jams and high resolution photography that is viewed by hydrologist to determine many factor that add to the flood prognosis.
